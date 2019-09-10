Zuckerman Investment Group Has Cut Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding as Stock Declined; Muzinich & Company Raised Its Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Holding by $355,300; Market Value Declined

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 570,096 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.9. About 2.69M shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, DLTR – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow closes more than 300 points higher as China tamps down fears of trade-war escalation – MarketWatch” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: DLTR, WYNN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $243.27 million for 24.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Lc has 3,600 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 811,037 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 5,252 shares. Natixis has 135,049 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,608 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 4,094 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 500 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa holds 8,055 shares. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Hartford Inv has 25,987 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The New York-based Hoplite Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 5.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Snyder Management Limited Partnership accumulated 190,896 shares. Schaller Group Inc owns 67,960 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 369,435 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcg Bdc Inc by 137,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,335 shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Investment Corp.