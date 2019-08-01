Zuckerman Investment Group Has Boosted Its Scholastic (SCHL) Holding by $487,344; Oil Sts Intl (OIS) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (OIS) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% . The hedge fund held 153,790 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 173,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Oil Sts Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 940,582 shares traded or 46.34% up from the average. Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has declined 57.61% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OIS News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 25/04/2018 – Oil States 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 06/03/2018 Oil States Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – GOP Senators From Oil States Revolt Against Trump’s Steel Tariff; 26/04/2018 – Oil States Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15.1C; 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $33; 24/04/2018 – Statement From John Thorne – General Counsel High Technology lnventors Alliance In Response To Supreme Court Decision Oil States Energy Services, LLC vs. Greene’s Energy Group, LLC, et al; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N – QTRLY REVENUE $253.6 MLN VS $151.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – OIL STATES 1Q REV. $253.6M, EST. $227.3M

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86M, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 123,049 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/05/2018 – Scholastic Entertainment’s Clifford The Big Red Dog Returns With New Animated Series; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – UNATION and the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) Partner for event discovery, promotion and ticketing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scholastic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHL); 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 260,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT).

