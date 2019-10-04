Zuckerman Investment Group Has Boosted Holding in Scholastic (SCHL) by $1.63 Million; Beacon Financial Group Maintains Stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX)

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 49,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 699,675 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.26 million, up from 650,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 166,316 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 30C; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.65 BLN TO $1.7 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Expects FY18 Earnings Per Diluted Share From Continuing Operations of $1.35 to $1.45; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Read; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter an; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Scholastic Confirms Positive Impact of Supporting Summer Reading for Elementary Students; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic 3Q Loss/Shr $1.41

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 365.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 35,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 44,989 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, up from 9,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.87. About 1.51 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $586.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Trust by 3,617 shares to 48,139 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,504 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csw Industrials Inc by 5,037 shares to 259,989 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 121,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.93 in 2019Q1.