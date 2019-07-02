Zuckerman Investment Group Decreased Its Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Shares Rose; Van Hulzen Asset Management Upped Home Depot (HD) Position by $489,533

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 2,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,307 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 51,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $210.14. About 2.62 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $109.08. About 1.52M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.30 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 2.16M shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 221,613 shares. Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 28,024 are owned by Cardinal Management. Whittier Com Of Nevada owns 1,200 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 24,361 shares. Advisor Prns Lc reported 4,958 shares stake. Da Davidson, Montana-based fund reported 36,935 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% or 19,813 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 181,396 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tradition Mngmt Limited Liability reported 2,500 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Limited Co reported 328,434 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 71,044 shares to 22,094 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,756 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

