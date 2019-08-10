Zuckerman Investment Group Decreased Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $10.20 Million as Stock Price Declined; Green Dot (GDOT) Stake Held by Westfield Capital Management Company Lp

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 130,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 365,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 234,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 8.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 3.55M shares traded or 348.92% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15 million shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, Victory Cap has 0.06% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Invesco Ltd accumulated 114,474 shares. Cortina Asset Limited invested in 0.33% or 87,263 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 1,724 shares. The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Renaissance Limited Liability Co reported 7,112 shares stake. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 217,218 shares. 176,505 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 13,031 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 10,480 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 32,742 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Toscafund Asset Management Llp reported 155,010 shares or 11.9% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How Green Dot, The Company Known For Prepaid Debit Cards, Has Entered The Banking As A Service Space – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/09: (RKDA) (PBYI) (ALRM) Higher; (VRAY) (FTCH) (UBER) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on March 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 13,123 shares to 182,241 shares, valued at $213.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 15,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,325 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Cap Strategies accumulated 23,462 shares or 3.47% of the stock. Snyder Mngmt LP accumulated 190,896 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 6,750 shares. Legacy Inc holds 2,728 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ims Capital Mgmt owns 14,196 shares. 5,190 were accumulated by Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Company. Eagle Asset invested in 878,724 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Madison Investment Holdings Inc owns 1.17M shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 3,668 shares. The New York-based Stelac Advisory Service has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Smith Salley Associates has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Asset has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 15,595 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Menta Cap Llc has 0.12% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,700 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63 million for 25.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.