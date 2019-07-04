Zuckerman Investment Group Decreased Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $10.20 Million; American Investment Services Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 1.15M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27 million, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 4.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco accumulated 41 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 20,758 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv invested in 23,771 shares. Rivulet Ltd has invested 17.56% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Osborne Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 38,950 shares stake. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 491,796 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 3,668 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 10,779 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.06% stake. Parsons Cap Management Ri invested in 13,199 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt LP holds 985,080 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 75,808 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) PT Raised to $122 at Credit Suisse; Sees Upside to 2020 EPS – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Mar 27, 2019 – Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on January 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on March 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News: Dollar Tree Breaks the Buck; Has National Beverage Lost Its Fizz? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Earnings: DLTR Stock Surges Despite Lower Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.49 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ExxonMobil Is Planning to Double the Size of This Business – Motley Fool” on June 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stocks edge higher as trade enthusiasm wanes – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With Concerns Mounting, FuelCell Wins Deal With Exxon Mobil – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon to proceed with Argentina oil project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,818 are owned by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 4,536 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 260,888 shares. 5.98 million were accumulated by Us State Bank De. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 71,162 shares. 74,043 were reported by First Citizens National Bank Tru Company. Cornerstone stated it has 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Verity & Verity Ltd has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 68,531 shares. Reik & Co holds 92,015 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 129,500 shares. Voya Inv Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 4.76 million shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 1.3% or 62,091 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.4% or 69,500 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 5,773 shares to 10,052 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 3,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,377 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).