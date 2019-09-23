Zuckerman Investment Group Decreased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake; Dana Investment Advisors Has Boosted By $515,240 Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 1.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 2,232 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 113,384 shares with $17.48M value, down from 115,616 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $11.51B valuation. The stock increased 3.53% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $161.18. About 967,377 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 2.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 9,368 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 332,973 shares with $18.61 million value, up from 323,605 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 3.89M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 13/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE AGREES TO SCREEN MPC NOMINEES FOR APPROVAL; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 258,043 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation holds 59,342 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 115,986 shares. Earnest Llc holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,552 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc reported 30,120 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs, a Virginia-based fund reported 150 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 84,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust stated it has 904,427 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 8,633 shares. 44,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 162 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $18800 highest and $11500 lowest target. $164’s average target is 1.75% above currents $161.18 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 12 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17000 target in Wednesday, August 14 report. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Advance Auto Parts Names Clarios 2019 Vendor of the Year – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP): Should The Recent Earnings Drop Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48 million for 19.37 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares valued at $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman holds 338,126 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) holds 162,763 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tiemann Inv Lc holds 0.17% or 4,205 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank & Trust accumulated 957 shares. 16,421 were reported by Boys Arnold &. Hilltop has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jones Cos Lllp invested in 41,965 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd owns 5,313 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0.32% or 21,054 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tdam Usa Inc has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Federated Pa accumulated 595,642 shares. Verition Fund Lc owns 53,622 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The California-based Rbf Capital Lc has invested 0.57% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lenox Wealth, a Ohio-based fund reported 280 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 29.20% above currents $56.06 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 10. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10. Jefferies maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $7500 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 5,834 shares to 51,769 valued at $11.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 5,547 shares and now owns 33,199 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) was reduced too.