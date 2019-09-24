Zuckerman Investment Group Cut By $2.43 Million Its Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stake; Conagra Foods (CAG)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 204 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 245 sold and reduced positions in Conagra Foods Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 409.75 million shares, down from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Conagra Foods Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 60 Reduced: 185 Increased: 141 New Position: 63.

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) stake by 8.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 121,364 shares as Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 1.29M shares with $27.02 million value, down from 1.41 million last quarter. Capital Southwest Corp now has $385.24 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 51,162 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 10.69% less from 7.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 11,000 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Plc invested in 0% or 89,387 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Colony Grp Lc has 11,250 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Management owns 0.06% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 158,613 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.02% or 42,916 shares in its portfolio. Zuckerman Invest Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Greenwich Invest Mngmt holds 0.32% or 15,750 shares. Aperio Ltd Company invested in 9,918 shares or 0% of the stock. Moab Ltd Llc stated it has 911,685 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Llp invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Hilltop stated it has 61,100 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory stated it has 10,700 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $73,311 activity. On Wednesday, August 28 BATTIST CHRISTINE bought $19,888 worth of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 910 shares. Brooks David R also bought $53,423 worth of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.43M for 12.96 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm in North America. The company has market cap of $14.38 billion. The firm operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice divisions. It has a 19.37 P/E ratio. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64M for 18.48 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.28% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 3.08 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F

Jana Partners Llc holds 33.18% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. for 14.96 million shares. Sasco Capital Inc Ct owns 1.54 million shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, F&V Capital Management Llc has 3.71% invested in the company for 234,660 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Partners Ltd. has invested 2.69% in the stock. Poplar Forest Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.24 million shares.