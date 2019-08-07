Zuckerman Investment Group Continues to Hold Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS); Macquarie Infrastr Co (MIC) Shares Rose While Avenir Increased by $588,022 Its Holding

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 14,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 161,240 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 146,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 203,726 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – MACQUARIE STRATEGIC REVIEW SHOULD INCLUDE TERMINATION OF “COSTLY” MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT, SPINOFF OF ASSETS OR SALE; 02/05/2018 – MIC Corrects False and Misleading Statements by Moab Capital; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES TDC’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS TO B1 AND ASSIGNS B1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO ITS HOLDING COMPANY, DKT HOLDINGS APS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 268,539 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 256,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 976,868 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Dick’s Sporting Goods; 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Consolidated Same-Store Sales in the Range of Flat to Low-Single-Digit Declin; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q EPS 59c; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 15/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods First Quarter Results Call Scheduled for May 30th

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $43.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,761 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated holds 10,858 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 262,799 shares. Cls Investments Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 259 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 13,322 shares. Highstreet Asset accumulated 0.09% or 36,634 shares. Quinn Opportunity Lc holds 0.14% or 25,491 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard has 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.69% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 82,092 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 200 shares. Barnett & Company has 0.11% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Gamco Inc Et Al reported 970,855 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 1.29 million shares. D E Shaw And owns 242,117 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 52,965 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 1,318 shares. The Maryland-based Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 42,144 shares. Da Davidson & Company holds 7,803 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 550 shares. 36,100 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 132,021 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 340,124 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One holds 0% or 10,050 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 5,781 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 65,188 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 2 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc New York holds 0.04% or 10,246 shares in its portfolio.