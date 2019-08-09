Zuckerman Investment Group Continues to Hold Position in Schein Henry (HSIC); Kennedy (KW) Stock Price Declined While Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut by $850,521 Its Stake

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 95,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 317,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, up from 222,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.03. About 1.29 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 29/03/2018 – Henry Schein Introduces axiUm Ascend; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: GLOBAL ANIMAL HEALTH CEO KAREN PRANGE LEAVES CO; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 240,538 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can IDEXX’s (IDXX) International Growth Drive Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schein to acquire North American Rescue – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

