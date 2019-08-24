ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) Comparing side by side

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (NYSE:RRTS), both competing one another are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. 19 0.00 N/A 0.86 22.90 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 10 0.14 N/A -93.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 11.9% Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. 0.00% -187.1% -19.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. and Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 95.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.29% of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.4% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. -0.96% -0.25% -0.71% 15.32% 3.94% 25.81% Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. -12.31% -2.81% -17.11% -22.22% -82.38% -21.87%

For the past year ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. had bullish trend while Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. It offers delivery services for e-commerce merchants, traditional merchants, and other express service users, as well as through business partners. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 2,900 self-owned trucks. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-light transportation and logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The companyÂ’s TL segment arranges pickup, delivery, freight consolidation, and inventory management of TL freight through its network of 48 TL service centers, 4 freight consolidation and inventory management centers, 23 company dispatch offices, and approximately 100 independent brokerage agents in the United States and Canada. It also offers temperature-controlled, dry van, intermodal drayage, and flatbed services; and specializes in the transport of automotive parts, refrigerated foods, poultry, and beverages, as well as on-demand expedited services. The companyÂ’s LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Canada through a network of 47 LTL service centers and approximately 180 third-party delivery agents. The companyÂ’s Global Solutions segment offers domestic and international transportation and logistics solutions, including pricing, contract management, transportation mode and carrier selection, freight tracking, freight bill payment and audit, cost reporting and analysis, and dispatch. This segment also provides domestic and international air and ocean transportation, and customs brokerage services. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Cudahy, Wisconsin.