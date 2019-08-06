ZTO Express (Cayman Inc) EPS Estimated At $0.24; Balyasny Asset Management Has Raised Costco Whsl New (Put) (COST) Position By $4.12 Million

Analysts expect ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. ZTO’s profit would be $188.52M giving it 19.16 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, ZTO Express’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 1.20 million shares traded. ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST) stake by 89.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 17,006 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 36,000 shares with $8.72M value, up from 18,994 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) now has $117.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $266.09. About 565,010 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59

ZTO Express Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. The company has market cap of $14.45 billion. It offers delivery services for e-commerce merchants, traditional merchants, and other express service users, as well as through business partners. It has a 20.52 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of approximately 2,900 self-owned trucks.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Nomura maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, April 11. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $235 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, March 8. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 266,817 shares to 52,607 valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) stake by 14,624 shares and now owns 12,001 shares. Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) was reduced too.