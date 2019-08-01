ZTO Express (Cayman Inc) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; Renewable Energy Group (REGI)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Analysts expect ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. ZTO’s profit would be $188.51 million giving it 20.63 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, ZTO Express’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 647,203 shares traded. ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 101 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 92 cut down and sold their stock positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 41.15 million shares, down from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Renewable Energy Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 74 Increased: 68 New Position: 33.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 175.64% or $1.37 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.85% EPS growth.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. The company has market cap of $518.30 million. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass diesel and its co-products.

The stock increased 2.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 137,611 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT

Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for 482,158 shares. Towle & Co owns 555,219 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Secor Capital Advisors Lp has 0.44% invested in the company for 96,784 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management L P De has invested 0.42% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 377,552 shares.

ZTO Express Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. The company has market cap of $15.55 billion. It offers delivery services for e-commerce merchants, traditional merchants, and other express service users, as well as through business partners. It has a 22.1 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of approximately 2,900 self-owned trucks.