ZTO Express (Cayman Inc) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; Essex Property Trust (ESS) Shorts Raised By 1.72%

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) had an increase of 1.72% in short interest. ESS’s SI was 857,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.72% from 842,500 shares previously. With 270,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)’s short sellers to cover ESS’s short positions. The SI to Essex Property Trust Inc’s float is 1.31%. The stock decreased 2.63% or $8.04 during the last trading session, reaching $297.35. About 50,843 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE

Analysts expect ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 15 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. ZTO’s profit would be $188.51M giving it 18.70 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, ZTO Express’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.02% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.95. About 2.94 million shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ZTO Express Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. The company has market cap of $14.10 billion. It offers delivery services for e-commerce merchants, traditional merchants, and other express service users, as well as through business partners. It has a 20.03 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of approximately 2,900 self-owned trucks.

More notable recent ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) CEO Peiqing Tian on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ZTO Express Holds its Mid-Year 2019 Management Meeting; First Half 2019 Parcel Volume Grew 44.6% to 5.37 Billion – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Essex Property Trust, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Bancorp And holds 40 shares. 1,052 were reported by Old Retail Bank In. Barclays Plc invested in 178,958 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 1,281 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Farmers And Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 30 shares. Bamco has 0% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 268 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa accumulated 3,190 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Amer Tx, Texas-based fund reported 4,140 shares. Aew L P holds 554,800 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 154,821 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Asset owns 9,536 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.32 million activity. 3,750 shares were sold by EUDY JOHN D, worth $1.04M. The insider SCORDELIS BYRON A sold 2,324 shares worth $644,771.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.61 billion. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. It has a 47.88 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the firm owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Essex Property Trust (ESS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Gained 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Essex Property Trust Prices $400 Million of 3.000% Senior Notes Due 2030 – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Essex Property Trust had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, February 7. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25.