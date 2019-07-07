Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Reaches $83.06 52-Week High; Sifco Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shorts Up By 12.5%

The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) hit a new 52-week high and has $88.87 target or 7.00% above today’s $83.06 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $10.44 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $88.87 price target is reached, the company will be worth $730.59 million more. The stock increased 3.00% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.06. About 2.70M shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has risen 163.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 159.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ZS News: 02/05/2018 – ZSCALER COO WILLIAM WELCH TO LEAVE CO. MAY 14; 21/03/2018 Dropbox raises IPO price range by $2 on strong demand; 24/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Zscaler: William Welch Resigns as Operating Chief; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Zscaler is said to have rebuffed takeover offers before 2018 IPO – Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 15/05/2018 – Zscaler CEO, Jay Chaudhry, Recognized for His Entrepreneurial Successes; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 11/04/2018 – ZSCALER INC ZS.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $30 TARGET PRICE

Sifco Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. SIF’s SI was 900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 800 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Sifco Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s short sellers to cover SIF’s short positions. The SI to Sifco Industries Inc’s float is 0.04%. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.1306 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0206. About 676 shares traded. SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) has declined 41.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIF News: 04/05/2018 – Sifco 2Q Loss/Shr 37c; 04/05/2018 – SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $99.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ SIFCO Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIF)

Among 6 analysts covering Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Zscaler has $8200 highest and $55 lowest target. $67.29’s average target is -18.99% below currents $83.06 stock price. Zscaler had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 1. The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse.

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.44 billion. The firm develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It currently has negative earnings. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

Analysts await Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Zscaler, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

