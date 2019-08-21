Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Reaches $74.02 After 8.00% Up Move; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Last Week

The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.55% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 988,594 shares traded. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has risen 132.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ZS News: 24/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – Zscaler: William Welch Resigns as Operating Chief; 10/04/2018 – ZSCALER INC ZS.O : BAIRD STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM, $34 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Zscaler CEO, Jay Chaudhry, Recognized for His Entrepreneurial Successes; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 29/03/2018 – Zscaler Completes SOC 2, Type Il Certification; 29/03/2018 – Zscaler Completes SOC 2, Type II Certification; 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPOThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $9.30B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $79.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZS worth $744.16M more.

Among 4 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32’s average target is 20.39% above currents $26.58 stock price. Pebblebrook Hotel had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Bank of America. See Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $35.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

28/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $32 Initiates Coverage On

25/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

It closed at $26.58 lastly. It is down 27.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK BID REPRESENTED HIGHER IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHR; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO REVIEW REVISED PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.56/Shr- Adjusted FFO $2.69/Shr, Not FFO; 28/03/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL CONFIRMS REJECTION OF PEBBLEBROOK OFFER; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook Has Proposed a Share-for-Share Merger With LaSalle Hotel Properties; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN TALKS AROUND PRICE, MIX

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,755 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 48,904 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). 37,238 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 63,039 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.68 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Telemus Capital Lc reported 0.03% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Zimmer Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.68M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 0.01% or 23,267 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company invested in 0% or 24,325 shares. Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 237,712 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 21,378 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc invested in 0.01% or 255,036 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 9,874 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 808,575 shares.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (NYSE:PEB) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pebblebrook taking a plunge into Margaritaville – Washington Business Journal” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Onyx Hotel – Business Wire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.30 billion. The firm develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It currently has negative earnings. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

Analysts await Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Zscaler, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zscaler slides 8.5% as OTR turns bearish – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Zscaler Stock Is Heading Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zscaler (ZS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Zscaler has $10000 highest and $55 lowest target. $72’s average target is -2.73% below currents $74.02 stock price. Zscaler had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $60 target in Monday, March 4 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Friday, March 1 report. Barclays Capital maintained Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) rating on Friday, March 1. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $55 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $74 target.