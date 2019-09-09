Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Reaches $61.19 After 6.00% Down Move; Wesco International Has 1.45 Sentiment

Wesco International Inc (WCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 113 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 78 cut down and sold their stakes in Wesco International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 42.72 million shares, up from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wesco International Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 54 Increased: 81 New Position: 32.

The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.47% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 3.60 million shares traded or 55.80% up from the average. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has risen 132.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ZS News: 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 02/05/2018 – Zscaler Announces Departure of COO; Provides Date for 3Q Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Zscaler CEO, Jay Chaudhry, Recognized for His Entrepreneurial Successes; 11/04/2018 – Zscaler Security Cloud Receives FIPS 140-2 Validation for Encryption; 03/05/2018 – Cloud security company Zscaler plummets after COO announces surprise resignation; 10/04/2018 – Zscaler: Underwriters Say ‘Hold’ as Price Reflects Upside — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Zscaler: William Welch Resigns as Operating Chief; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLNThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $8.25 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $57.52 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZS worth $495.12 million less.

Analysts await Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report earnings on September, 10 after the close. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Zscaler, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.25 billion. The firm develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It currently has negative earnings. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

Among 3 analysts covering Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Zscaler has $10000 highest and $74 lowest target. $84’s average target is 37.28% above currents $61.19 stock price. Zscaler had 10 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 2.

More notable recent Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zscaler (ZS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Four Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (AVGO, KR, PLAY, ZS) – Nasdaq” published on September 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Zscaler to Webcast Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zscaler (ZS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zscaler trades lower after Palo Alto trash talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 4.26% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.41 per share. WCC’s profit will be $62.45 million for 8.09 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.38% EPS growth.

Blue Harbour Group L.P. holds 12.39% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. for 3.99 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 52,500 shares or 2.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has 2% invested in the company for 102,723 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 1.88% in the stock. Dean Capital Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 20,235 shares.

The stock increased 2.81% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 180,652 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) has declined 13.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communication maintenance, repair, and operating products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm offers general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, tapes, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 9.41 P/E ratio. It also provides wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Baird Upgrades WESCO International (WCC) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.