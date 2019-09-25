Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Reaches $47.94 After 5.00% Down Move; Shorts at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Raised By 5.26%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) had an increase of 5.26% in short interest. CRNX’s SI was 2.03M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.26% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 66,200 avg volume, 31 days are for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s short sellers to cover CRNX’s short positions. The SI to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 14.96%. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 1,405 shares traded. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has declined 20.72% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.72% the S&P500.

The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 876,909 shares traded. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has risen 132.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ZS News: 03/05/2018 – Cloud security company Zscaler plummets after COO announces surprise resignation; 15/04/2018 – Zscaler Presents on Enabling Secure IT Transformation to the Cloud at RSA 2018; 06/05/2018 – DJ ZSCALER INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZS); 29/03/2018 – Zscaler Completes SOC 2, Type II Certification; 15/05/2018 – Zscaler CEO, Jay Chaudhry, Recognized for His Entrepreneurial Successes; 24/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – Zscaler Completes SOC 2, Type Il Certification; 02/05/2018 – Zscaler: William Welch Resigns as Operating Chief; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – ZSCALER INC ZS.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $30 TARGET PRICEThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $6.11B company. It was reported on Sep, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $45.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ZS worth $305.50 million less.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company has market cap of $366.15 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

More notable recent Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Stephanie Okey to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.11 billion. The firm develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It currently has negative earnings. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

Among 10 analysts covering Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zscaler has $10000 highest and $5300 lowest target. $68.91’s average target is 43.74% above currents $47.94 stock price. Zscaler had 18 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5400 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, September 11. UBS maintained Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zscaler (ZS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zscaler (ZS) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berenberg leaves Zscaler sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zscaler Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zscaler: Time to Be a Contrarian? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.