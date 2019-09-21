Zscaler Inc. (ZS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) is a company in the Security Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Zscaler Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.18% of all Security Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Zscaler Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.02% of all Security Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Zscaler Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler Inc. 0.00% -11.50% -6.20% Industry Average 45.94% 11.13% 7.65%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Zscaler Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler Inc. N/A 72 0.00 Industry Average 236.22M 514.19M 25.40

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Zscaler Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.33 2.13

The potential upside of the rivals is 28.17%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Zscaler Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zscaler Inc. -2.79% 10% 27.35% 85.13% 132.66% 114.92% Industry Average 3.79% 13.09% 10.00% 26.31% 49.19% 36.64%

For the past year Zscaler Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zscaler Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Zscaler Inc.’s rivals have 1.61 and 1.41 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zscaler Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zscaler Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Zscaler Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.