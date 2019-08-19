Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Analysts See $-0.08 EPS; Frigate Ventures LP Upped Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding

Frigate Ventures Lp increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 47.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Frigate Ventures Lp acquired 7,566 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Frigate Ventures Lp holds 23,566 shares with $1.10 million value, up from 16,000 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $50.86B valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS & BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT ENTER INTO PARTNERSH; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report $-0.08 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 60.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Zscaler, Inc.’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 1.58M shares traded. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has risen 132.66% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 132.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ZS News: 10/04/2018 – Zscaler: Underwriters Say ‘Hold’ as Price Reflects Upside — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Zscaler Inc. vs Symantec Corporation | Terminated-Dismissed | 04/20/2018; 29/03/2018 – Zscaler Completes SOC 2, Type II Certification; 03/05/2018 – Cloud security company Zscaler plummets after COO announces surprise resignation; 11/04/2018 – ZSCALER INC ZS.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $30 TARGET PRICE; 06/05/2018 – DJ ZSCALER INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZS); 02/05/2018 – Zscaler Announces Departure of COO; Provides Date for 3Q Earnings Release; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Zscaler is said to have rebuffed takeover offers before 2018 IPO – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Zscaler Security Cloud Receives FIPS 140-2 Validation for Encryption; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.17 billion. The firm develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It currently has negative earnings. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

Among 7 analysts covering Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Zscaler has $10000 highest and $55 lowest target. $72’s average target is -11.01% below currents $80.91 stock price. Zscaler had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 1. The stock of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $74 target in Tuesday, April 2 report.

More notable recent Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zscaler: Bumpy Ride Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zscaler (ZS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GM, EA, ZS – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zscaler (ZS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zscaler Is A Stock To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid for Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brookfield Residential seeks consent for reorganization – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 12.52% above currents $51.1 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets.