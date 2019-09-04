Zpr Investment Management Trimmed Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Position by $412,218; As Boeing (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 30.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 1,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,421 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 3,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $356.2. About 2.19M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 06/03/2018 – BOEING FACES U.S.-ASIA CARGO CLASH IN DESIGN OF NEW ‘797’ JET; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management analyzed 22,901 shares as the company's stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 37,869 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 60,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 668 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. 500 SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares with value of $8,040 were bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G. 1,500 SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) shares with value of $26,985 were bought by CARTER GEORGE W. Shares for $17,050 were bought by KLEIN MARK A on Tuesday, June 11.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13 million for 8.36 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fj Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 212,886 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 529,151 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 11,238 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Gendell Jeffrey L holds 29,649 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Renaissance Technology Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 14,600 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pinnacle Ltd Company stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 25,091 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Lc owns 195,152 shares. Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.02% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc stated it has 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Blackrock holds 8,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mgmt holds 0.52% or 146,667 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.22 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point reported 30,047 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 3,895 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Lc has 6,307 shares. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 727 shares. 11,147 were reported by Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ashmore Wealth Llc has invested 4.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jaffetilchin Investment Lc reported 1,100 shares. First Corporation In reported 2,365 shares stake. Td Asset Mgmt reported 1.24M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bank Of Stockton reported 2,548 shares. Bollard Group Ltd Liability has 172,857 shares.