Zpr Investment Management Trimmed Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Holding by $334,232; Howland Capital Management Has Upped Its American Wtr Wks Co Ne (AWK) Stake

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 8,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 141,774 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne (AWK) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 6,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 131,014 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 124,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $122.22. About 1.18 million shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c Vs. 41.5c; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 44 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,346 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What’s in Store for American Water’s (AWK) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Missouri American Water Announces 2019 Firefighter Grant Program – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rare Spider Species Discovered at Missouri American Water Plant – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Indiana American Water Ranks Highest in the Midwest in J.D. Power 2019 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.