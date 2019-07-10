Zpr Investment Management Trimmed Its Synnex (SNX) Stake; The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Sage Group The PLC (LON:SGE), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Sage Group The PLC had 16 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 18 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 11 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 17 by Bryan Garnier & Cie. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, January 28 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, January 17 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank downgraded The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) rating on Friday, June 7. Deutsche Bank has “Sell” rating and GBX 650 target. See The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) latest ratings:

Zpr Investment Management decreased Synnex Corp (SNX) stake by 11.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as Synnex Corp (SNX)’s stock declined 0.44%. The Zpr Investment Management holds 27,602 shares with $2.63 million value, down from 31,325 last quarter. Synnex Corp now has $4.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $95.87. About 209,098 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has declined 9.29% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $276,377 activity. On Friday, February 1 Witt Marshall sold $57,846 worth of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 600 shares. 2,416 SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shares with value of $218,531 were sold by Zulberti Andrea M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn reported 37 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 248,352 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 2,723 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 16,482 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 18,933 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. 2,172 were accumulated by Starr International Company. Optimum Advisors stated it has 612 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moody Commercial Bank Division has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Brookstone Mngmt reported 5,018 shares stake. 162,053 were reported by Aqr Cap Ltd Liability. Huntington Natl Bank has 914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.18% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 75,000 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,376 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Synnex (NYSE:SNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synnex had 5 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 11 by Cross Research. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

The Sage Group plc engages in the development and distribution of business management software and related services and products for small and medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of 8.89 billion GBP. It offers software and services for accounting and payroll, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, and payments. It has a 28.29 P/E ratio. The firm serves business owners, book keepers, and finance directors.