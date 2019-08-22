Zpr Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) by $334,232 as Market Value Declined; Intel (INTC) Position Upped by Stanley-Laman Group Ltd

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 8,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 100,438 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Rush Enterprises, Inc. Adopts $150 Million Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire" on October 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results – GlobeNewswire" published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Is Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq" on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire" published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Rush Enterprises Inc. to provide $1000 discretionary bonus to employees as a result of tax reform – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: December 21, 2017.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 1,544 shares to 22,672 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,948 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.