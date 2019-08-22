Zpr Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) by $334,232; Alpine Investment Management Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 8,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.67. About 101,838 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA)

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10476.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 119.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 120.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 286,895 were accumulated by South State. Ithaka Grp Incorporated Limited Com accumulated 321,999 shares or 6.05% of the stock. 65,907 were accumulated by Diligent Investors. 80,044 were reported by Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd. Pettee Investors accumulated 15,935 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Murphy Capital Management has 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 87,163 shares. Decatur Management has invested 6.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California Employees Retirement invested in 2.33% or 16.04 million shares. Gibraltar Mgmt has invested 3.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lmr Prtnrs Llp owns 86,487 shares. C Worldwide Grp A S stated it has 4.07 million shares or 6.08% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability invested in 1.67% or 594,525 shares. Altfest L J owns 109,689 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset invested in 55,501 shares.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

