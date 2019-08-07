Zpr Investment Management Stake in Transact Technologies (TACT) Upped by $335,430; Ftb Advisors Cut Its Position in Ugi New Com (UGI) by $3.49 Million as Stock Declined

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (UGI) by 90.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 63,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 6,694 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 70,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 2.70 million shares traded or 126.02% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 24,803 shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – Sionic Mobile and Payscout Announce Strategic Alliance from TRANSACT; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 13/04/2018 – FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS LIKELY TO HAVE PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE DESIGNATED RUSSIAN COMPANIES, WHICH WOULD BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery Markets at G2E Asia 2018; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 13/05/2018 – TRANSACT: MCY: MERCURY BUYS STAKE IN TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-Promoter of India’s AGS Transact Technologies to raise $100 mln in debt – Mint; 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 18/04/2018 – Sionic Mobile and FreedomPay Announce Strategic Alliance from TRANSACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 125,200 shares. Punch & Assocs Inv Management has 0.28% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Zpr Invest reported 1.64% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Teton Advisors, a New York-based fund reported 116,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 316,606 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 10,970 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 8,462 shares stake. 423,000 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Lc. Northern owns 32,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorp Corporation holds 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) or 24,000 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 0.01% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 80,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $208,100 activity.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 14,375 shares to 11,130 shares, valued at $405,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,008 shares to 100,189 shares, valued at $14.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ITW) by 32,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).