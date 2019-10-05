Zpr Investment Management Raised Its Oshkosh (OSK) Position; Sit Investment Associates Raised Stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 100,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05M, up from 86,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 5,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 12,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 443,599 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ckw Fincl Group holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Capital Mngmt invested in 71,804 shares. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx invested in 14,785 shares or 0.55% of the stock. 17,000 are held by American Assets Inv Mngmt Limited. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 2.66% or 54,991 shares. Natl Bank Of The West has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sg Americas Securities Llc has 477,132 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Nbt Retail Bank N A New York has invested 2.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 100,754 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,985 shares. Harbour Inv Limited Company owns 1.46% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,926 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,605 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 37,023 shares. Connors Investor holds 0.16% or 11,082 shares.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Inc Fd (NZF) by 86,350 shares to 91,733 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,940 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.