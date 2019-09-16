Zpr Investment Management Position in Regal Beloit (RBC) Has Lowered by $475,389; Bbt Capital Management Cut Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holding as Share Value Rose

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,531 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 247,395 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 27/04/2018 – RBC TO RAISE 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE 20BPS TO 5.34% ON APR 30; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The institutional investor held 2,584 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307,000, down from 5,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $129.47. About 176,925 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $85.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 50,686 shares to 63,531 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 EPS, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $70.36M for 10.31 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential holds 163,759 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.06% or 1.31 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,392 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 55,669 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 145,288 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 7,308 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 55,553 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Keybank Natl Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,844 shares. Park West Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 645,421 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 22,226 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 28,215 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 617 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold RBC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 53,724 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Mondrian Invest Ptnrs Limited accumulated 51,156 shares. Dean Capital Mngmt reported 1.16% stake. Kennedy Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co invested in 13,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 2.95M shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,804 shares. Natixis reported 41,232 shares. Twin Capital Incorporated invested 0.28% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 8,210 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 5,280 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Savant Cap Ltd reported 10,219 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 6,870 shares.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.22M for 13.21 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.