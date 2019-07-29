Zpr Investment Management Maintains Holding in Transact Technologies (TACT); Mutual Of America Capital Management Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $939,400

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 5,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,203 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 26,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $198.59. About 517,484 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.11M market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 3,645 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 13/04/2018 – FITCH SAYS LATEST U.S. SANCTIONS LIKELY TO HAVE PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE DESIGNATED RUSSIAN COMPANIES, WHICH WOULD BE UNABLE TO TRANSACT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to 10 bln rupees – Mint; 03/05/2018 – TransAct 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 30/04/2018 – TransAct Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – TransAct to Debut Enterprise-Class Restaurant Management Solution, the All-New AccuDate XL2e, at the National Restaurant; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Metropolitan Life Ins Company holds 42,484 shares. 41,197 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Monarch Capital Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated owns 351,521 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust reported 35,361 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 4,601 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,707 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs has 13,972 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 28,846 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 529 shares. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 199,609 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com has 10,888 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 56,041 shares. Ww Asset Management accumulated 11,311 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 47,655 shares to 88,124 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,823 shares, and cut its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 4,499 shares stake. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 351,880 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.28% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 32,752 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 32,441 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 63,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 24,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 10,970 shares. Connors Investor holds 0.03% or 20,710 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 26,270 shares. Hillsdale accumulated 0% or 2,300 shares. Wedge Management L Lp Nc invested in 36,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $208,100 activity.