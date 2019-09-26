Zpr Investment Management Lowered Its Kemet (KEM) Holding as Valuation Rose; As General Motors Company (GM) Stock Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 6,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.08 billion, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 6.81 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO GM.N SAYS GM KOREA’S LABOR UNION REQUESTED EXTENSION TO CONTRACT TALKS, TARGETING TENTATIVE AGREEMENT BY MONDAY AFTERNOON; 27/03/2018 – GM EXPECTS REVISED TRADE DEAL BETWEEN S.KOREA, US WILL “HELP EASE INVESTMENT RISKS” FOR S.KOREA -S.KOREA’S TRADE MINISTRY; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — The restructuring of General Motors’ ailing operations in South Korea is shaking the country’s economy, and exposing a series of problems that it needs to overcome to ensure economic growth; 13/04/2018 – GM Layoffs Linked to Slow Sales of Cruze Compact Car; 17/04/2018 – For GM, VW and Their Chinese Partners, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK-MAJOR LAPSES WHILE PROCESSING, DISBURSING LOANS WERE FOUND W.R.T BATTU RAMA RAO, GM , R. DAMODARAN, EX CGM; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Retaining 80.4% Stake in GM Cruise; 07/03/2018 – INDIA IS SAID LIKELY TO CUT MONSANTO GM COTTON SEED ROYALTY: ET; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel delays vote to approve auto safety chief; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 835,108 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.97 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imax Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) by 406,950 shares to 5.70M shares, valued at $115.23 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporati Com (NYSE:ABX) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hourglass has 1.95% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 178,645 shares. 4,036 are held by Trustmark Natl Bank Department. Alliancebernstein LP holds 2.05M shares. Hamlin Management Limited Liability Corp has 3.65% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 121,399 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.12% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Earnest Prns Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 173,293 shares stake. Brave Asset Mgmt reported 5,825 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated stated it has 538,589 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. 315,820 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 1.28 million shares.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.54M for 7.48 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 30,000 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 712,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Net Ltd stated it has 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Shell Asset Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 23,665 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 468,157 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 107,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 45,335 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Lp invested in 0.03% or 47,813 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 175,103 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 19,191 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 26,352 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc holds 166,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Limited has 19,275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.