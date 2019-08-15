Zpr Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Sb Finl Group (SBFG) by $412,218 as Stock Value Declined; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Has Increased Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 30.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 6,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $182.44. About 3.97 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – Users are getting the message that information they post on Facebook can be used in ways they did not intend, and usage is starting to decline; 26/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Cook County sues Facebook, Cambridge Analytica after alleged misuse of millions of Illinoisans’ data…; 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Launches Blockchain Initiative Amid Executive Shakeup: Report — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 24/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of data law change; 04/04/2018 – FB: EVENTS, GROUPS APIS WON’T BE AVAILABLE TO NEW DEVELOPERS; 23/04/2018 – Facebook says it is taking down more material about ISIS, al-Qaeda; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s fact-checking in Asia faces challenges; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IN OCT. 2017, ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT ALLEGED WORK ON BREXIT CAMPAIGN

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 22,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 37,869 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 60,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 2,415 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Election Season Is Coming, Buy Facebook And Alphabet – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Facebook Bears Are Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday’s Market Minute: The Utility Of Bitcoin – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 22,998 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability invested 1.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,102 were reported by Lee Danner & Bass. Kamunting Street Ltd Partnership holds 35,000 shares. 39,600 are owned by Stanley Mgmt Ltd Llc. Montag And Caldwell Llc stated it has 248,063 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 219 shares. Regis Mngmt Limited invested in 26,928 shares. Essex Financial Service invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 812 shares. Seven Post Investment Office Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 1,255 shares. Winslow Capital Lc owns 3.50M shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Llc has 272,279 shares. Arbor Invest Advsrs Ltd Com owns 1,798 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Architects Incorporated reported 1.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $2.77 million for 9.30 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Company holds 0% or 25,091 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Grp invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Jcsd Cap Limited Co owns 3.54% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 266,144 shares. Zpr Invest Mngmt holds 1.34% or 37,869 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.07% or 29,649 shares. First Manhattan Com owns 33,931 shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). 138,889 were reported by Banc Funds Limited. Cutler Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 141,739 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 13 shares. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Stieven Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Huntington State Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 11,883 shares. Punch Associates owns 98,000 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $56,013 activity. On Friday, June 21 HELBERG TOM R bought $6,198 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 370 shares. 1,500 shares valued at $26,985 were bought by CARTER GEORGE W on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regional Management (RM) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Time is Running Out to Recover Losses from Puerto Rico Bonds and Funds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SB Financial Group goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. For: Jul 17 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.