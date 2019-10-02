Zpr Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Kemet (KEM) by $558,558; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Valuation Rose, Cibc Asset Management Lifted Holding

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 728,748 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 12,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 109,407 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40M, up from 96,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.65. About 1.17M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $49.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,767 shares to 15,292 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 13,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,123 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $37.00 million for 7.25 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Llc has 13,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Chicago Equity Prtn Llc holds 0.06% or 73,970 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 19,191 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 222 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Gabelli Funds holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 70,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc, New York-based fund reported 411,199 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 14,000 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 11,000 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 49,847 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited reported 0.21% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Geode Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,413 shares to 474,133 shares, valued at $53.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 18,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,030 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).