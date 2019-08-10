Zpr Investment Management Increases Stake in Regal Beloit (RBC); As Aes Com (AES) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Cut Its Stake by $1.97 Million

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 342,859 shares traded or 35.38% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent results; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–REGAL CLOSED CASE CARTS – 36C24518Q0110; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 27/03/2018 – NYSE ARCA TO BUST ERRONEOUS RBC TRADES BETWEEN 16:23-16:26; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp Com (AES) by 65.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 109,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 57,227 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, down from 166,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 3.50M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 23/03/2018 – Eletropaulo says Enel interested in taking part in share offering; 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.)

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Venator Materials (VNTR) to Sector Perform – StreetInsider.com” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Genesis HealthCare to Present at 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RBC Raises CarMax Price Target, Says Headwinds Will Ease – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nexa’s Zinc Business Has Room To Grow, But RBC Says Sentiment Remains Negative – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Bullish On New Dow, Less So On DowDupont – Benzinga” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares to 6,598 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen And Limited Liability Company reported 1.07% stake. 5,512 are held by Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 446,457 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Com owns 33,044 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd reported 0% stake. Natixis L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,496 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 6,328 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 20,844 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc has invested 0.85% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 146,411 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 3,267 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.02% stake. 3,758 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 59,066 shares to 131,889 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Div Rtn Int Eq Etf by 204,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 190,905 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 16,930 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 1.21 million shares. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 3.92 million shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 222,123 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 60,031 shares. Alexandria Capital holds 212,083 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 1.07 million shares. Kwmg Lc owns 6,676 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Inc has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.02M shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Chevy Chase invested in 554,373 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,211 are owned by Huntington Natl Bank. Maryland-based Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pggm Investments stated it has 1.99M shares.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AES Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) CEO AndrÃ©s Gluski on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.