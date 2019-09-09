Zpr Investment Management Increased Its Regal Beloit (RBC) Holding by $403,461; Valuation Declined; Owens Ill (OI) Holder Spitfire Capital Has Cut Position as Stock Declined

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $73.33. About 262,244 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Net $58.4M; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 Diluted EPS Guidance; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM; 19/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–REGAL CLOSED CASE CARTS – 36C24518Q0110; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 26,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 465,102 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 491,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 6.99% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 1.31M shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.07% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Menta stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.29% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 36,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cwm Limited Company has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Raymond James And Associates holds 19,987 shares. United Serv Automobile Association owns 15,744 shares. Macquarie Gru accumulated 21,400 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 0% stake. Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 4,583 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Llc owns 17,686 shares. Foster And Motley holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 8,982 shares.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares to 27,602 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. The insider Williams Carol A bought $122,110.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $98.01 million for 4.31 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 250,348 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 188,626 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 88 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 1.71M shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 267,100 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.03% or 21,900 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 96 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 59,191 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 273,851 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,901 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).