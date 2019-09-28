Zpr Investment Management Holding in Oshkosh (OSK) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose; Lear (LEA) Stock Value Declined While Impala Asset Management Upped Stake

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 5,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 12,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 290,545 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 17,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 318,872 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.41M, up from 301,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 202,831 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 346,775 shares to 800,009 shares, valued at $109.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 51,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Llp has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Numerixs Inv has 200 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 0.16% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 99,372 shares. Scout Investments invested in 174,487 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Amp Invsts accumulated 0.04% or 49,267 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 207,823 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 35,356 are owned by Citadel Ltd Com. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 89,923 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has 0.03% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moon Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.67% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lord Abbett & Limited Co holds 0.4% or 892,401 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 2,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.09% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Basswood Mgmt Lc has invested 1.1% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).