Zpr Investment Management Has Upped Regal Beloit (RBC) Position by $403,461; Gruss & Co Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.22. About 162,998 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q EPS $1.31; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 Diluted EPS Guidance; 27/04/2018 – RBC TO RAISE 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE 20BPS TO 5.34% ON APR 30; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY NET RENTAL AND HOTEL INCOME HK$927.1 MLN, DOWN 1.8 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.81. About 16.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd stated it has 5.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 3.67% or 80,542 shares in its portfolio. Beck Cap Mgmt Llc reported 3.68% stake. 3.82 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Funds Lc owns 5.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 289,000 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru invested in 6.75M shares or 1.29% of the stock. 20,466 were reported by Quadrant Capital Limited Liability Corporation. The United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp has invested 5.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hartford Investment has 3.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Texas Money Mgmt Limited holds 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 679,848 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.78% or 2.66 million shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Elm Advisors Limited Co holds 4,430 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc owns 9,515 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 15,760 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 6,557 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.03% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Art Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 7,167 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 144,360 shares. Brinker Cap Inc owns 9,665 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,927 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 8,679 shares. 15,042 are owned by Colony Ltd Com. Profit Invest Management Limited holds 22,574 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). The Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 5,278 shares.