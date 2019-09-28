Zpr Investment Management Has Upped Oshkosh (OSK) Holding by $438,655; Stock Price Rose; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Trimmed Position in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $3.41 Million

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 43.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 5,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 17,492 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, up from 12,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 290,545 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,360 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, down from 21,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Boeing (BA) Begins Webcast of CEO Speech at Morgan Stanley Event, Still Targeting Early Q4 Return to Service for Max – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff Phelps Invest holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,690 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated Inc has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,231 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 0.04% or 1,555 shares. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). White Pine owns 712 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Co reported 7,964 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt has invested 1.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Capital Interest Sarl holds 0.53% or 10,380 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 4,805 shares. Btr Capital Incorporated holds 0.26% or 3,892 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.17% or 16,200 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,320 were reported by Palisade Asset Llc. Dearborn Prtn holds 0.13% or 5,768 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership reported 43,644 shares.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,700 shares to 53,100 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 13,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).