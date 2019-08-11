Zpr Investment Management Has Upped Its Transact Technologies (TACT) Stake; Continental Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) by $1.80 Million

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 600,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 884,783 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 1,836 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 8,277 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 15/05/2018 – TRANSACT: NZX: NZX REPORTS SALE OF FARMERS WEEKLY; 09/04/2018 – Nielsen Tool to Help Buyers and Sellers Transact Using Custom Audience Data; 13/05/2018 – TRANSACT: MCY: MERCURY BUYS STAKE IN TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED; 05/03/2018 – TransAct 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 24/04/2018 – SPOTON TRANSACT LLC, A PAYMENTS & SOFTWARE COMPANY, ANNOUNCED INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $20 MLN LED BY TWIN BROTHERS AND CO-FOUNDERS, MATT AND ZACH HYMAN; 08/03/2018 – ShopKeep CEO Michael DeSimone to Issue Closing Keynote at ETA’s 2018 TRANSACT Tech New York City; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products

Analysts await Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CPSS’s profit will be $2.44 million for 8.07 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 23,500 shares. Geode Limited Liability Com owns 111,189 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 10,696 shares. Moreover, Continental Advsr Lc has 1.44% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Valley Natl Advisers invested in 3,925 shares. 2.00 million were accumulated by Citigroup. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 643,245 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 630,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Second Curve Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.26% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Northern Tru Corp owns 34,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 101,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 1.82 million shares. Black Diamond Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.62% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 90,124 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 25,668 shares.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 31,243 shares to 171,243 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 214,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares to 9,320 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,869 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 32,441 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 38,158 shares. 118,100 were reported by North Star Inv Management Corporation. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 4,499 shares. 31,500 are held by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 240 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 26,270 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 80,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0% stake. Bancshares Of America De holds 1,500 shares. 36,401 were accumulated by Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 25,000 shares. Teton owns 116,100 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 351,880 shares.