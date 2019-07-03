Zpr Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Summit Financial Group (SMMF) as Shares Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Trimmed Position by $376,564

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,639 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 140,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $94.36. About 1.43M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Crestline Denali CLO XVI, Ltd./LLC; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE `STILL HUNGRY FOR OPPORTUNITIES’: ALLES; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management analyzed 12,653 shares as the company's stock rose 5.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,320 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247,000, down from 21,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 7,380 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $6.94 million for 12.36 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Mgmt owns 0.49% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 9,320 shares. Ameritas Prns stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Charles Schwab Investment reported 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Prudential Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 13,282 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 1,819 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) for 577,168 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corp owns 20,912 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability reported 103,259 shares. Zacks Mngmt reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 5,375 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,106 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 50,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 22,401 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Philadelphia Tru Com stated it has 0.05% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $65,924 activity. Kitzmiller Jason A had bought 4,088 shares worth $102,200. $17,819 worth of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was bought by HINKLE GARY L.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 23,460 shares to 155,501 shares, valued at $11.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 110,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.63 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.