Zpr Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Regal Beloit (RBC) Holding as Share Value Declined; Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stock Rose While Q Global Advisors Increased Stake

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 39,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 187,294 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 147,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.62M market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 518,344 shares traded or 45.82% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 5,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 6,531 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $534,000, down from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 281,531 shares traded or 0.29% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RBC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 38.52 million shares or 0.48% less from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.01% or 37,200 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 258,532 shares. Fdx Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 3,755 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 17,536 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Management reported 55,891 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Invest owns 0.02% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 2,720 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.06% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 171,059 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 5,238 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 5,280 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $62.78M for 13.41 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $49.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,767 shares to 15,292 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,927 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

