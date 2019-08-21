Zpr Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Synnex (SNX) as Share Price Declined; As Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Market Valuation Declined, Cambiar Investors Has Increased by $358,123 Its Stake

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 9,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 115,381 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 105,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33. About 631,304 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 27,602 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 31,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 236,738 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 10,436 shares to 37,821 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 36,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,991 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Gru invested 0.05% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt invested in 0.31% or 81,487 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.15% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Lvm Management Limited Mi accumulated 58,360 shares. Paragon Capital Limited has 8,299 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc has 1,575 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.12% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 168,810 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Company has 106,527 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 4,629 shares. Cornerstone reported 27 shares. 529 are held by Mufg Americas Hldg Corp. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.06M for 7.34 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.