Zpr Investment Management Has Lowered By $334,232 Its Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stake; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV)’s Sentiment Is 1.76

Zpr Investment Management decreased Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) stake by 55.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zpr Investment Management analyzed 8,152 shares as Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)'s stock declined 8.92%. The Zpr Investment Management holds 6,598 shares with $276,000 value, down from 14,750 last quarter. Rush Enterprises Inc now has $1.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.49% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 125,422 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 37 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 21 decreased and sold holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 7.15 million shares, up from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund for 356,192 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc owns 214,888 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 210,222 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.22% in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc., a New York-based fund reported 63,715 shares.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 126,309 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. It has a 30.6 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.