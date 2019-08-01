Zpr Investment Management Has Lifted Its Regal Beloit (RBC) Stake; Nordstrom (JWN) Holding Lifted by Evergreen Capital Management Llc

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 276,757 shares traded or 18.97% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. On Other; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 7.89% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 11.92M shares traded or 188.84% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price; 29/03/2018 – INDOCHINO Named the Official Made to Measure Suit of the New York Yankees; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordstrom May Be Pressured, Industry Down This Quarter; 08/03/2018 – The financial terms of the two deals weren’t disclosed by Nordstrom; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,927 shares to 8,147 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 29,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,825 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Rent the Runway adds dropboxes at Nordstrom – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunity In The Rubble At Nordstrom – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordstrom: One Of My Worst Calls Of The Year So Far – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 145,650 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 12,900 shares. Financial Bank invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd invested in 81,904 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 76,821 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,930 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Raymond James Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 73,550 shares. Grimes And Communication holds 103,061 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 155,417 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. The Washington-based Garde has invested 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Disruptive Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2025 – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Nexa’s Zinc Business Has Room To Grow, But RBC Says Sentiment Remains Negative – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner downgraded at RBC, Deutsche Bank after dismal guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Motors (GM) PT Raised to $52 at RBC Capital; 2020 EPS Could Hit >$8 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regal Beloit Is On My Recession Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,869 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management holds 0.02% or 128,400 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 136,328 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 26,515 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 22,139 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Prospector Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,750 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,927 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 33,044 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 23,190 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Blackrock reported 4.47 million shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC).

