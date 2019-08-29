Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stake by $334,232; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holderness Investments Company Has Increased Its Position

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 8,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 25,452 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.65. About 11.51M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Buys Texture Digital Magazine Service in Subscription Push; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 3.82 million shares. Timessquare Cap Management Lc holds 0.03% or 23,245 shares in its portfolio. Argentiere Ag holds 1.51% or 18,298 shares. Agf Invs Inc accumulated 130,151 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 195,958 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,211 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc holds 3.27% or 96,827 shares. Parametric Ltd invested in 2.22% or 13.54 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 173,355 shares. 5,382 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 66,132 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability owns 457,483 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Middleton And Co Inc Ma has invested 3.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

