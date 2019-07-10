Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Its Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Position by $334,232 as Share Price Declined; S&Co Lowered Stake in Range Resources (RRC) by $913,506

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 7.32M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 8,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 160,914 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $218,924 on Friday, March 1. Scucchi Mark had bought 11,100 shares worth $100,344.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 167,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.72 million for 20.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 25,640 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.25% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 970,001 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 404,129 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 167,811 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 580,470 shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 13,902 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 4,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 322,824 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 31,818 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 102,028 shares.

Analysts await Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 18.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.92 per share. RUSHA’s profit will be $40.20 million for 8.05 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Rush Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.22% EPS growth.

