Zpr Investment Management Has Cut Position in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) by $334,232 as Stock Declined; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose While Academy Capital Management Upped by $6.36 Million Its Stake

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 8,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 205,831 shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Limited Co invested in 23,245 shares or 0.03% of the stock. B Riley Wealth reported 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 88,122 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co stated it has 20,480 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 239,108 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma accumulated 17,818 shares. Biondo Investment Limited Liability stated it has 127,053 shares or 6.05% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,900 were reported by R G Niederhoffer Cap Mgmt. Westwood Holding Group reported 584,644 shares. Reilly Finance Limited reported 96,437 shares stake. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 511,688 shares. Ipswich Management invested in 2.99% or 48,125 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 1.84% or 88,727 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Lc has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 2,087 shares to 88,177 shares, valued at $21.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,420 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

