Zpr Investment Management Decreased Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Holding by $412,218 as Stock Declined; Beach Point Capital Management LP Holds Position in Aar (AIR)

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 22,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 37,869 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, down from 60,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.54 million market cap company. It closed at $16.2 lastly. It is down 18.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 28,675 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 21/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $56,013 activity. $620 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) was bought by HELBERG TOM R. CARTER GEORGE W had bought 1,500 shares worth $26,985 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 37,869 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc has 11,900 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 14,600 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Maltese Management Ltd Liability accumulated 195,152 shares or 0.27% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 33,931 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 112,565 shares. Moreover, Punch Assoc Investment has 0.15% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 98,000 shares. 25,091 were reported by Acadian Asset Mgmt. 192,190 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Cutler Limited Liability Company owns 141,739 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 2 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $2.77 million for 9.42 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group accumulated 8,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 10,596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). 26,641 are held by Pinebridge Invs L P. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Glenmede Na owns 708,619 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 17,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 12,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap LP owns 0.07% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 10,773 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 8,000 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,319 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 219,755 shares. New York-based Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 31,791 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Gso Strategic Cr (BGB) by 82,552 shares to 349,687 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 222,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,689 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).