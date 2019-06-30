Zpr Investment Management Decreased Its Position in Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) by $334,232; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lowered American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding by $537,888 as Share Price Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 5,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,106 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 21,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 1.37 million shares traded or 48.21% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER SEES L-T GROWTH IN TOP HALF 7%-10% EPS CAGR VIEW; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management analyzed 8,152 shares as the company's stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,598 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 740,674 shares traded or 313.08% up from the average. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 30.85 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,512 shares to 58,904 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 36,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)