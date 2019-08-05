Zpr Investment Management Decreased Its F M C (FMC) Stake by $846,944 as Market Value Rose; Bridger Management Maintains Position in Centene Del (CNC)

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 241,536 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 11,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 4,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 15,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 27,428 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Rasmus Gerdeman to Lead Lithium Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 217,860 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $45.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 366,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,498 shares, and cut its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurant Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kennedy Inc accumulated 103,477 shares. Pinnacle Limited reported 33,878 shares stake. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Com Nj stated it has 300,995 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sachem Head Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.18 million shares. Covington Capital Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 27,688 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 61,538 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Agricole S A holds 52,200 shares. Wesbanco State Bank reported 14,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 20,108 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The New York-based Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.4% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “WellCare to hire 300 in North Carolina – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Ashfield Ptnrs holds 31,493 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cove Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.74% or 78,431 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 250 shares. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 114,874 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 13,991 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.03% or 63,469 shares. 6,184 were reported by Piedmont Advsr. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.02% or 184,618 shares. Alps Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 9,794 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 214 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Stephens Ar has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pacific Glob Invest Management Com stated it has 8,195 shares.