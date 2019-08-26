Zpr Investment Management Cut Synnex (SNX) Holding by $353,685; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Holder Addison Capital Company Has Raised Its Stake

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 27,602 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $83.91. About 224,584 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 6.24 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.08 million for 7.33 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.